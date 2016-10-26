UPDATE 1-Verizon exec says company needs more information about Yahoo hack

(Adds more comments from Verizon executive)
By Julia Love
Oct 26 A Verizon Communications Inc
executive said the acquisition of Yahoo Inc still makes
sense, but the telecommunications company needs more information
about the email provider's massive breach of accounts.
Speaking at a tech conference hosted by the Wall Street
Journal in Laguna Beach, California, Marni Walden, an executive
vice president at Verizon, said on Wednesday Yahoo is
investigating the 2014 data breach and that she hopes to resolve
any questions related to the incident in 60 days.
"I've got an obligation to make sure that we protect our
shareholders and our investors, so we're not going to jump off a
cliff blindly," said Walden, who is also Verizon's president of
Product Innovation and New Businesses.
Verizon announced in July that it would buy long-struggling
Yahoo for $4.83 billion. But in September, Yahoo disclosed that
it had fallen victim to a data breach in 2014 that compromised
users' names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth
and encrypted passwords, raising questions about whether Verizon
would withdraw from the deal or renegotiate.
Walden stressed that the deal still achieves Verizon's aim of
uniting its AOL subsidiary and Yahoo's audiences to challenge
Facebook and Google in online advertising.
"You bring them together, and you can be a relevant third
player in this space," she said.
With Facebook dominant in social media and Google in search,
Verizon can stand out in the market by catering to brands,
Walden said.
"We can help other brands build inside of a very open,
friendly marketplace," she said.
But despite Walden's enthusiasm for the Yahoo acquisition,
she appeared to leave open an escape hatch for her company.
Asked whether there were any circumstances under which Verizon
could back out of the deal, she quipped, "Why don't we move on
to your next question?"
