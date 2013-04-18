版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon CFO says bid for Clearwire spectrum

April 18 Verizon Communications Inc CFO, in an interview, says: * Put in a bid for Clearwire Corp wireless spectrum * Could use Clearwire spectrum for additional capacity over time

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐