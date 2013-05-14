CORRECTED-BRIEF-Verizon Wireless dividend may be lean going forward due to cash needs

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 14 Verizon Communications Inc : * Rpt-verizon says verizon wireless dividends going forward could be
more lean because of cash requirements at wireless we'll need to provide for * Rpt-verizon says verizon wireless sees using verizon wireless cash to
pay down $5bln in debt later this year, early next year * Rpt-verizon says would also need to prepare verizon wireless to
participate in an fcc spectrum auction if it comes up in 2014 * Rpt-verizon cfo says if spectrum acution "happens in 2014 we need to
be prepared"
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.