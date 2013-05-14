CORRECTED-BRIEF-Verizon Wireless dividend may be lean going forward due to cash needs

May 14 Verizon Communications Inc : * Rpt-verizon says verizon wireless dividends going forward could be

more lean because of cash requirements at wireless we'll need to provide for * Rpt-verizon says verizon wireless sees using verizon wireless cash to

pay down $5bln in debt later this year, early next year * Rpt-verizon says would also need to prepare verizon wireless to

participate in an fcc spectrum auction if it comes up in 2014 * Rpt-verizon cfo says if spectrum acution "happens in 2014 we need to

be prepared"