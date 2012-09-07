BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Samsung may be "dark horse" in mobile OS battle

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Verizon Communications Inc : * Says not planning for "macro economics to get a lot better" * CEO says co has made "a lot of good progress" in labor talks since
arbitration began just over a month ago * CEO says don't see a need to do big acqusitions * CEO says better for government to allow small carriers to combine if they
can't invest enough in their networks * CEO says Samsung could be "dark horse" in the Mobile software war
as they have capability to do their own operating system * CEO says Verizon wireless planning to launch windows phone 8 phones before
end of the year * CEO says in Mobile os war "wouldn't count" blackberry maker RIM out yet
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.