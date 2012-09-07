BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Samsung may be "dark horse" in mobile OS battle

Sept 7 Verizon Communications Inc : * Says not planning for "macro economics to get a lot better" * CEO says co has made "a lot of good progress" in labor talks since

arbitration began just over a month ago * CEO says don't see a need to do big acqusitions * CEO says better for government to allow small carriers to combine if they

can't invest enough in their networks * CEO says Samsung could be "dark horse" in the Mobile software war

as they have capability to do their own operating system * CEO says Verizon wireless planning to launch windows phone 8 phones before

end of the year * CEO says in Mobile os war "wouldn't count" blackberry maker RIM out yet