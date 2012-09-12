版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 03:09 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon Wireless board to discuss dividend at last meeting this year

Sept 12 Verizon Communications Inc : * CFO sees the company improving wireline margins in 2013 * CFO says may start buying back shares in 2013 * CFO says Verizon wireless board required to discuss if it will have a

dividend or not at the last board meeting of the year * CFO says customers are buying bigger data packages than the company expected

in their data share plans

