公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon wireless users can opt to pay $649, $749 or $849 full retail price for iPhone

Sept 12 Verizon Communications Inc : * Wireless says customers can opt to buy its Apple Inc iphone 5 for

either $649, $749 or $849 depending on the model

