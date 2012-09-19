版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四

BRIEF-Verizon, unions reach tentative labor pact for 43,000 workers

Sept 19 Verizon Communications Inc : * Says reached tentative labor contract covering about 43,000 employees * Says labor pact will run through August 1 2015 if approved by members of cwa,

ibew unions * Cwa union says Verizon labor pact preserves job security language, existing

defined benefit pension plan for current employees

