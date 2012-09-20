CORRECTED-BRIEF-Verizon sees Q3 FiOS subs growth flat with Q2

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline to reflect guidance referred to FiOS subs, not overall subs)
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Sept 20 Verizon Communications Inc : * Says may have pulled back too much on promotions in fios in Q3 * Sees reaching target of 150,000 to 170,000 in Q4 * Sees 2013 as being a margin expansion year for fios * Sees reporting Q3 fios subs flat with Q2 * CFO says doesn't spend any time considering if Verizon would buy wireless
partner Vodafone Group Plc * CFO says "always looking at opportunities but right now that
(Vodafone)opportunity doesn't exist, in our minds" * CFO says does not expect 700mhz spectrum sale to close until Q3 or Q4 of 2013 (Reporting By Sinead Carew)
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.