CORRECTED-BRIEF-Verizon sees Q3 FiOS subs growth flat with Q2

(Corrects headline to reflect guidance referred to FiOS subs, not overall subs)

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Sept 20 Verizon Communications Inc : * Says may have pulled back too much on promotions in fios in Q3 * Sees reaching target of 150,000 to 170,000 in Q4 * Sees 2013 as being a margin expansion year for fios * Sees reporting Q3 fios subs flat with Q2 * CFO says doesn't spend any time considering if Verizon would buy wireless

partner Vodafone Group Plc * CFO says "always looking at opportunities but right now that

(Vodafone)opportunity doesn't exist, in our minds" * CFO says does not expect 700mhz spectrum sale to close until Q3 or Q4 of 2013 (Reporting By Sinead Carew)