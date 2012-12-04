BRIEF-Verizon CEO says not planning major acquisitions

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 Verizon Communications Inc : * CEO says sees any future acquisitions in the tens of millions dollar range
rather than in the hundreds of millions * Says considering share buyback 12-18 months from now * Says would not be interested in buying DISH spectrum if it came
up for sale
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan