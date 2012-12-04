版本:
BRIEF-Verizon CEO says not planning major acquisitions

Dec 4 Verizon Communications Inc : * CEO says sees any future acquisitions in the tens of millions dollar range

rather than in the hundreds of millions * Says considering share buyback 12-18 months from now * Says would not be interested in buying DISH spectrum if it came

up for sale

