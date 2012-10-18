版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Verizon says further divdend to be discussed before year-end

Oct 18 Verizon Communications Inc : * CFO says revised outlook for 2012 pension funding is estimated to be $3.4

billion versus $1.3 billion previously * CFO says while this represents more funding this year, we will have no cash

funding requirements for pensions in 2013 * CFO says started sales process of 700 mhz spectrum late in Q3, have a lot of

interested parties * CFO says will discuss further dividend with Vodafone before end of

year

