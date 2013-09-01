UPDATE 3-Verizon, Vodafone boards set to vote on $130 bln wireless deal

* Boards expected to vote this weekend, deal seen Monday
* Verizon plans to raise about $65 bln through loans, bonds
* Ex-MS banker Taubman, Guggenheim advising Verizon
* JPM, MS, Barclays, BAML on financing, advising Verizon
* Goldman, UBS advising Vodafone on the deal
By Soyoung Kim and Michelle Sierra
NEW YORK, Aug 31 The boards of Verizon
Communications and Vodafone Group Plc are
expected to vote this weekend on a $130 billion deal, funded by
about $65 billion of debt, to give the U.S. telecom giant
complete ownership of Verizon Wireless, people familiar with the
matter said on Saturday.
A deal, which the sources said could be announced as soon as
Monday, would cap Verizon's decade-long effort to win full
control of the No. 1 U.S. wireless provider.
At $130 billion, it would be the third-largest corporate
acquisition of all time and mark British telecom giant
Vodafone's exit from the large but mature U.S. market. Vodafone
owns 45 percent of the Verizon Wireless joint venture that was
formed in 2000.
Verizon Communications and Vodafone declined to comment.
Verizon plans to pay for half of the purchase with its own
stock, the sources said. For the rest, it has tapped JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help raise the
funds through a mix of bonds and bank loans, the sources said.
The banks are joint lead arrangers of the financing, with
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley serving as global coordinators, the
sources said. The four banks are also advising Verizon, along
with former Morgan Stanley banker Paul Taubman and Guggenheim
Partners, the sources said.
Taubman, the former co-president of Morgan Stanley's
institutional securities business and a top dealmaker, left the
Wall Street firm earlier this year after 27 years there.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG are
advising Vodafone, the sources said.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while the other banks
were not immediately available for comment.
Since Verizon, led by Chief Executive Lowell McAdam, already
had operational control of the wireless company, the deal is not
expected to create any changes for its customers, but its
additional financial firepower could help the company boost its
service going forward.
After the deal, Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile
operator, will have assets in Europe and emerging markets such
as India, Turkey and Africa. But it raises questions about what
the company will do with the windfall. Top investors in Vodafone
contacted by Reuters earlier this week were split between those
wanting to see the cash returned as dividends and those wanting
the firm to invest it. [ID: nL6N0GV18W]
A deal would come amid a spate of consolidation attempts,
both successful and failed, in the telecom industry over the
past few years. Most recently, Japan's SoftBank Corp
took control of Sprint Nextel Corp, the No. 3 U.S.
wireless provider, in a $21.6 billion deal. In a related plan,
Sprint agreed to buy out the portion of wireless company
Clearwire Corp that it already did not own.
ON AGAIN, OFF AGAIN
An agreement over Verizon Wireless would mark the
culmination of on-again, off-again discussions going as far back
as 2004, when Vodafone bid for AT&T Inc's wireless
business and would have had to shed its Verizon Wireless stake.
The British company, however, lost that bid to Cingular, and has
since held on to the Verizon Wireless stake for its exposure to
the U.S. wireless market.
The news of Verizon's latest efforts was first reported by
Reuters in April. At the time, sources said Verizon had hired
advisers to prepare a $100 billion cash and stock bid to take
full control of Verizon Wireless. Verizon was ready to push
aggressively but preferred a friendly deal.
But Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao was biding his
time, making it clear he would only sell the 45 percent stake at
what he considered the right price.
Talks picked up in earnest a few weeks ago, however, as
Verizon grew concerned that its window of opportunity may be
closing, with interest rates going up and its own stock
declining, one of the sources said. Verizon's stock fell more
than 4 percent in August.
That prompted Verizon to raise the offer price from the $100
billion it had initially envisioned to around $130 billion,
sources have said.
Even after the bump in price, the deal is expected to be
accretive to earnings, the source said.
With 2012 free cash flow of $28.6 billion at Verizon
Wireless, RBC Capital Markets analyst Doug Colandrea said
earlier that Verizon has the ability to rapidly repay the debt
raised to fund the deal.
TAX BILL
Another hindrance to a deal has been the possibility of a
huge tax bill for Vodafone from the sale, based on the massive
growth Verizon Wireless has experienced since it was
established. But the sources said the deal would be structured
in such way that Vodafone's tax bill could be cut to around $5
billion.
Verizon Communications will buy Vodafone's U.S. holding
company, Vodafone Americas, that owns the Verizon Wireless stake
and some other assets, the sources said. Verizon will then keep
the Verizon Wireless stake and sell European assets back to
Vodafone, they said.
Since the seller of Vodafone Americas would not be a
U.S.-based entity, no U.S. capital gains tax would be due, tax
experts have said. And Vodafone may be able to take advantage of
Britain's substantial shareholdings exemption on the money it
repatriates. The clause, under certain conditions, exempts from
UK corporation taxation any gains realized when one company
disposes of shares in another company.
The deal is also likely to be a fee bonanza for banks. At a
$130 billion price tag, total advisory fees for banks involved
would be in the $200 million to $250 million range, according to
Freeman estimates.
Moreover, banks arranging the financing would get fees as
well. Fees for loan syndication could be around 0.2 percent to
0.4 percent of the proceeds raised, according to Freeman.