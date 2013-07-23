Verizon Wireless unveils three Droid phones from Motorola

NEW YORK, July 23Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile service provider, on Tuesday announced three new phones under its Droid smartphone brand from Google Inc's Motorola.

The phones, the Droid Mini, Droid Ultra and Droid Maxx will go on sale for $99, $199 and $299 for customers who sign a two year contract and will be available in Verizon stores August 20, according to Verizon Wireless.

The lowest price phone the Mini is a compact device with a 4.3 inch display screen. Motorola boasts that its mid-priced phone in the range, the Ultra, is the skinniest smartphone that can run on high-speed Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks.

It claimed that its Maxx phone has the best battery life of any LTE phone on the market. It can be used for as long as 48 hours without being charged, compared with a previous version of the device which boasted 32 hours of battery life.

Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc.

Verizon Wireless and Motorola launched the first phones under the Droid brand for phones based on Google Android software in 2009, at a time when rival AT&T Inc still had exclusive rights to sell the Apple Inc iPhone.

Verizon said the full retail price would be $499 for the Mini, $599 for the Ultra and $699 for the Maxx.