UPDATE 3-Verizon hikes data fees in pricing revamp

* To include unlimited voice, texting in all plans
    * To charge $60 per 2 GB data vs prev price $30 per 2 GB
    * Plans to share data among devices up to 10 times in one
    * Verizon's stock closes at $42.94, highest since 2007


    By Sinead Carew	
    NEW YORK, June 12 Verizon Wireless is
undertaking a massive overhaul of its prices by raising fees for
data services like mobile web surfing while offering unlimited
calls and texts, as it aims to increase data revenue and protect
its older business lines.	
    The biggest U.S. mobile operator is also letting customers
use their data allowance for multiple devices in the hope of
enticing them to connect more gadgets, like tablet computers to
its network with the new plans as customers will now be able to
avoid paying for separate data subscriptions for each device.	
    While the new plans, available June 28, should boost Verizon
Wireless revenue over time, many of its existing customers may
be hesitant about adopting the new service plans, analysts said.	
    "It looks like it's good for people who are real heavy voice
and messaging users," said Pacific Crest analyst Steve Clement.
"For folks who don't care about voice and messaging, I don't
think the plans are that good because they force you to pay a
bit more for unlimited quantities of something you don't want."	
    For a customer with one smartphone who does not currently
pay for unlimited calling, they would have to pay $10 a month
more under the new plan, for a package with the same amount of
data, increasing their fee to $100 a month. But a family with
two smartphones that already pays for unlimited phone calls
would save $60 a month, bringing their fee down to $150.	
    While the venture of Verizon Communications and
Vodafone Group Plc had signaled for about a year that it
would develop shared data plans, it had not given any details of
the pricing overhaul until Tuesday. 	
    Sanford C. Bernstein & Co analyst Craig Moffett described
the Verizon revamp as "the most profound change to pricing the
telecom industry has seen in 20 years." Verizon Wireless is the
first U.S. carrier to sell data service plans for multiple
devices. Analysts expect the entire industry to eventually
follow suit. 
    But, others including consumer advocacy groups said the
operator should go back to the drawing board if it is to appeal
to consumers.	
    By including unlimited voice and texts in all plans, Verizon
Wireless aims to avoid a revenue fallout as consumers have been
moving away from text messaging and phone calls, the most
profitable of mobile services.	
    FBR analyst David Dixon said some customers will be slow to
switch to the new service but he expects a revenue increase from
the new pricing once consumers add new devices and use more and
more mobile data, through services such as video streaming. 	
    "It's clearly a tick upward on data pricing. That's good
news for investors. That's where the growth is," said Dixon, who
believes the new plans will have strong appeal to subscribers
with family plans at Verizon Wireless.	
    Investors pushed Verizon shares up 38 cents, or almost 1
percent to close at $42.94 on New York Stock Exchange, its
highest level since October 2007.	
    Analysts expect No 2 U.S. mobile provider AT&T Inc to
soon follow Verizon's footsteps with a similar pricing change.
AT&T executives have said they would move to shared data plans,
but have not disclosed timing. AT&T declined to comment on the
Verizon plan.	
    Bernstein's Moffett sees shared data consolidating market
domination among AT&T and Verizon as smaller rivals Sprint
Nextel, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider and T-Mobile USA, a
unit of Deutsche Telecom, may not be able to react.	
    Analysts see the new pricing appealing to family plan
subscribers that already pay for multiple devices. It would help
particularly in families where data and voice usage varies
widely between different family members.	
    "In a world where incentives for families favor
concentrating around a single provider, the biggest providers
win," Moffett said in a research note, adding that "Sprint
doesn't stand a chance."	
    Scott Sloat, a spokesman for Sprint, which offers unlimited
data usage for a flat fee, said that sharing data across devices
"significantly increases the potential" for upsetting customers
with surprise monthly bills due to data overage charges. 	
    	
    FLEXIBILITY, REVENUE GROWTH 	
    Verizon sees the new price structure boosting its revenue as
it expects the shared plans to encourage consumers to connect
more devices to its network than just smartphones.      	
    Analysts have long called for shared data plans because
today most consumers do not choose tablets with cellular
connections as they prefer to stick to more limited-range Wi-Fi
wireless networks rather than pay a second cellular data fee.	
    Even though Verizon's new pricing involves a higher fee per
gigabyte of data, it hopes that the inclusion of unlimited voice
and texting and the shared data will make the plans popular.	
    "What I'm doing is giving you the flexibility to share the
data you've paid for," Chief Marketing Officer Tami Erwin told
Reuters. "Customers who are using more than one device will very
quickly see the value in this."	
    Today, for example, many customers have to pay extra for
going over their data allowance on their tablet even though they
may not have used their full smartphone data allowance. With a
shared plan this would not be an issue, Erwin said. 	
    "This is really intended to drive growth. My expectation is
it doesn't change our margins," she said.	
 	
    NEW FEE STRUCTURE	
    However, the reaction from customers was mixed on the
Verizon Wireless web site. "I certainly love the idea, but I
don't love being limited to unlimited talk/text," said one
person identified as jimmyjohns in the website's chat room for
customers. "Consumers are becoming so data centric, Verizon
should offer this with sub-500 minute plans."	
    "I don't see how it works well for one person with one
smartphone," said another customer identified as 21stNow.	
    Forrester Research analyst Charles Golvin said the plans
were not simple enough. "Conceptually its a step in the right
direction. However there's still too much complexity," he said. 	
    A customer with a smartphone and a tablet will have to
consider several price elements in the new plan before figuring
out that Verizon Wireless will still charge them the same.   	
    The new plan requires a monthly access fee of $40 that
includes unlimited calls and texts for a single smartphone, and
another fee of $60 for two gigabytes of data, which could be
shared with up to 10 devices. 	
    However, each additional device requires another access
tariff such as a $10 fee for a tablet or a $20 fee for a laptop.	
    Forrester's Golvin questioned why the laptop fee was higher
than the tablet fee. "To me there is no logic behind paying
twice," the amount, the analyst said. 	
    Today Verizon customers pay $30 for 2 gigabytes of data and
$40 for the cheapest voice plan with 450 minutes of talk time
and another $20 for unlimited text messages. But if a customer
also wants to connect a tablet computer, today they have to pay
another $30 a month for another 2-gigabyte plan, leading to a
total bill of $120 per month.	
    On average Verizon Wireless customers use about 1 to 2
gigabytes of data on their mobile device, according to Erwin,
who said that customers' data usage keeps growing. She declined
to comment on the trends for voice usage.	
    Verizon Wireless customers could choose to stick with the
existing service plans, but any new customers will be required
to sign up for the shared plans from June 28 onward, even if
they do not intend to connect a second device.	
    Free Press, an advocacy group that supports universal access
to communications, conceded that some families would save money
on the new plans but questioned the standardization of unlimited
voice and text services.	
    "Just when people have started using fewer voice minutes and
text messages, Veizon's response is to make them buy unlimited
voice and texts," said Matt Wood, Free Press policy director. 	
    Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner said the new pricing
was a good deal for family plan subscribers or heavy data users.	
    "This is for the technorati who have multiple devices,"
Entner said.

