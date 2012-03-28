Vermillion gets US patent on cancer test methods

March 28 Vermillion Inc said its
methods for diagnosing ovarian cancer received a patent in the
United States, sending its shares up 18 percent in premarket
trade.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a
patent on the use of Protein C Inhibitor in tests to measure the
presence or progress of ovarian cancer, Vermillion said.
"The latest patent allowance further strengthens the ovarian
cancer franchise behind our lead product, OVA1," Chief Science
Officer Donald Munroe said in a statement.
In 2009, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
Vermillion's blood test, OVA1, for pre-surgical ovarian cancer
diagnosis.
Shares of the company were up at $2.08 in trading before the
bell. They closed at $1.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.