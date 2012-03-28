Vermillion gets US patent on cancer test methods

March 28 Vermillion Inc said its methods for diagnosing ovarian cancer received a patent in the United States, sending its shares up 18 percent in premarket trade.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent on the use of Protein C Inhibitor in tests to measure the presence or progress of ovarian cancer, Vermillion said.

"The latest patent allowance further strengthens the ovarian cancer franchise behind our lead product, OVA1," Chief Science Officer Donald Munroe said in a statement.

In 2009, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vermillion's blood test, OVA1, for pre-surgical ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Shares of the company were up at $2.08 in trading before the bell. They closed at $1.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.