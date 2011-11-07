UPDATE 1-Vermilion Q3 profit soars on higher Australia output

(Follows alerts)
Nov 7 Oil and gas company Vermilion Energy Inc's
quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher oil
and natural gas production from its Australian properties.
The company, however, expects full-year production volumes
to be at the lower end of its prior outlook of 35,000-36,000
boe/d, partly due to weather-related delays in Canada during the
quarter.
Vermilion reported July-September earnings of C$64.4
million, or 71 Canadian cents a share, compared with a C$24.6
million or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Petroleum and natural gas sales for the quarter rose 44
percent to C$248.4 million.
Production averaged 34,676 barrels of oil equivalent
(boe/d), up from 31,298 boe/d last year.
Australia production rose 28 percent to an average 7,992
boe/d in the quarter.
The company's shares closed at C$49.20 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)