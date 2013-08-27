Entergy CEO says nuclear industry hit by capital costs, low prices

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
HOUSTON Aug 27 Running the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant is no longer economical because capital costs rose after 9/11 and could spike again following the Fukushima disaster, Entergy Corp's Chief Executive Leo Denault said on Tuesday.
Denault said low power prices also contributed to the company's decision to shut the 620-megawatt power station.
He told Reuters that competitive markets do not reward the benefits of nuclear power to electricity grids - in terms of fuel diversity and lower carbon emissions.
Denault added that Entergy is open to a settlement with New York officials over the future of its controversial Indian Point nuclear plant, which is near New York City.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.