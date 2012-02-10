UPDATE 2-Vernalis strikes cough drugs deal with Tris Pharma

* U.S. company will develop extended release version of
drugs
* Raises 68.5 mln stg in placing, open offer
* CEO says it is the transformational deal sought by company
* Shares up 28 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 10 UK pharmaceutical group
Vernalis has struck a deal with U.S. firm Tris Pharma to
develop slow-release products for the U.S. prescription cough
and cold market - and raised three times its market value from
investors backing the new strategy.
Chief Executive Ian Garland said on Friday it was the
transformational move the company - once a leading light of the
biotech sector - had been seeking to become profitable.
"This deal itself is sufficient to deliver on that strategy
because of its breadth and the size of the commercial
opportunities," he said in an interview on Friday.
Vernalis stock rose 28 percent to 25.2 pence by 0930 GMT.
Privately owned Tris will develop the medicines and in
return will receive payments when it meets clinical development
milestones and sales-based royalties from the British company.
Vernalis identified six medicines, including codeine with an
expectorant, that could be formulated using Tris's patented
extended-release liquid technology, Garland said. This releases
drugs into a patient's system over a longer period.
"They have a broad range of products already validated with
the (regulator) FDA to show their technology works," he said.
"Those approvals over the last 24 months were the trigger for us
to approach them."
The formulations could be developed and filed in 12-24
months on an accelerated regulatory path because the efficacy of
the medicines was already well established, he said.
Garland said there were 35 million annual prescriptions for
the drugs, which at the price of the only slow release product
currently available, valued the opportunity at about $2 billion.
The fundraising at 20 pence a share, slightly above
Thursday's closing price, was oversubscribed, the company said.
"Positive news - we have waited a long time for a deal of
this nature, and are delighted that the company has finally
executed," said Singer analyst Shawn Manning.
Vernalis, which had a market capitalisation of just under 20
million pounds, is raising 65.9 million pounds ($104
million)after costs to develop the products, fund a sales
network and for other opportunities.
The company was flying high in the 1990s - when it was
called British Biotech - before a key drug failed in clinical
trials.
It receives royalties from sales of migraine medicine
Frovatriptan and also has a number of products in early stage
development with partners.