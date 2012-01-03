UPDATE 1-Vero Energy to sell natural gas assets for C$209 mln

BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
Jan 3 Canada's Vero Energy Inc said it will sell some of its natural gas assets to a private oil and gas company for C$209 million ($205.2 million) to reduce debt and focus on light oil drilling.
The Calgary, Alberta-based oil and natural gas producer, which did not name the buyer, said the assets are located in West Central Alberta.
A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to shareholders, with the balance being used to repay debt, the company said in a statement.
The company, which explores and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil in Western Canada, said it expects exit production of 2,800-3,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for this year.
Shares of Vero closed at C$2.08 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.