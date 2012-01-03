UPDATE 1-Vero Energy to sell natural gas assets for C$209 mln

Jan 3 Canada's Vero Energy Inc said it will sell some of its natural gas assets to a private oil and gas company for C$209 million ($205.2 million) to reduce debt and focus on light oil drilling.

The Calgary, Alberta-based oil and natural gas producer, which did not name the buyer, said the assets are located in West Central Alberta.

A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to shareholders, with the balance being used to repay debt, the company said in a statement.

The company, which explores and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil in Western Canada, said it expects exit production of 2,800-3,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for this year.

Shares of Vero closed at C$2.08 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.