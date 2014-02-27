Versace listing in 3-5 years still on the agenda - CEO

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 27 A cash injection Versace secured on Thursday from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone will help the Italian fashion house in its planned listing, Versace's chief executive told Reuters.
An initial public offering in three to five years is "not mandatory but it is part of the vision of the company", Gian Giacomo Ferraris said.
Ferraris was speaking after the company announced Blackstone would take a 20 percent stake in a deal worth 210 million euros ($287 million).
Blackstone will take a seat on Versace's board of directors but will not necessarily participate in the day-to-day running of the company.
"The vision is to maintain the independence," Ferraris said. "In this intermediate period of time you need a financial investor, not a strategic investor."
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.