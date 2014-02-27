Blackstone agrees to buy 20 pct stake in Versace

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 27 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone has signed an agreement to take a 20 percent stake in Italian fashion house Versace, in a deal worth 210 million euros ($287 million), a person close to the matter said on Thursday.
The deal involves a 160 million euro capital increase, while the holding company owned by the family of founder Gianni Versace will cash in 60 million euros.
Versace, which has been wholly owned by the founder's siblings and niece since his murder in 1997, wants to raise funds to open new shops internationally, and expand its clothing and accessories ranges.
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.