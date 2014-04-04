Versace and Blackstone sign stake purchase deal

MILAN, April 4 Italian fashion house Versace
signed a deal on Thursday to sell a 20 percent stake to U.S.
private equity firm Blackstone, spokespeople for the two
companies said on Friday.
The brand controlled by the family of late founder Gianni
Versace is selling the stake to raise funds to open new shops
abroad, where it sees strong demand for its clothing and
accessories branded with a Medusa head.
One Blackstone employee will take a seat including voting
rights on the board of Versace, which says it chose the U.S.
group as a financial, not strategic, investor because, like
fellow Italian fashion firms Giorgio Armani and Missoni, it
wants to remain independent.
At a conference in the northern Italian town of Cernobbio, a
spokesman said Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzmann
was in Italy to close the deal.
The 210 million euro ($288 million) deal values the fashion
house at more than 14 times its core earnings for last year,
above the luxury sector average of around 11, but below the 19
times earnings French group LVMH paid for cashmere
firm Loro Piana last July.
Andrea Valeri, senior managing director in Blackstone's
tactical opportunities group, will become a board member, while
Managing Director Robert Ramsauer will step into an observer
role without voting rights, a spokeswoman for Versace said.
Versace plans a stock market listing in three to five years'
time, taking advantage of investor appetite for Italy's high-end
consumer goods sector, which provided all four listings on
Milan's main market from the beginning of 2011 to the end of
2013.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Francesca Landini; Editing by
David Holmes)