REFILE-UPDATE 1-Versace names former head of Alexander McQueen as new CEO

MILAN May 23 Italian fashion house Versace
named the former head of British brand Alexander McQueen as its
new chief executive, in an unexpected move ahead of a planned
stock market listing against a backdrop of slowing luxury
industry growth.
Jonathan Akeroyd will take over from Gian Giacomo Ferraris
who has led family-owned Versace since 2009 and is credited with
relaunching the group after it averted bankruptcy in 2004.
The brand famous for its Medusa head logo is seeking a stock
market listing after U.S. private equity firm Blackstone
bought a 20 percent stake in 2014 to help to fund expansion
abroad.
Versace gave no reason for the departure of Ferraris, which
comes only two months after the company said creative director
Anthony Vaccarello would step down.
Vice president and artistic director Donatella Versace said
in a note Akeroyd had been chosen for his proven experience in
leading global brands, enhancing them and guiding them towards a
strategic development.
Akeroyd had been in the top job at McQueen, part of French
conglomerate Kering, since September 2004.
"This is really a surprise. I was expecting Ferraris to take
Versace to the stock market, after reviving it successfully in
the past few years," Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said.
In an interview with Reuters last month, Ferraris warned
2016 would be a tough year with slower sales growth due in part
to security worries hitting tourism in European capitals.
He said a possible stock market listing would not take place
before 2017. Last year, the company said the listing could take
place in Asia or the United States.
Since his appointment seven years ago, Ferraris, an
engineer, focused on a radical turnaround of the group,
increasing revenue and cutting debt and bringing it back to
profit in 2011.
Versace saw revenue rise 17.5 percent in 2015 to 645 million
euros ($722.66 million), helped by currency movements.
Like its rivals, the company is having to cope with slowing
consumer spending in China, where demand in once-booming cities
like Hong Kong remains depressed, and a recession in Russia amid
slumping oil prices.
"I can't wait to develop a long-term strategy capable of
supporting the creative direction of Donatella Versace and her
team," Akeroyd said in a statement.
The British brand revealed his departure earlier this month
naming Yves Saint Laurent's Emmanuel Gintzburger as his
successor.
Akeroyd, a former merchandising director at London
department store Harrods, committed to preserving the brand's
creative identity following the death of Alexander McQueen in
2010.
