South Korea's E-Land says not interested in Versace

SEOUL/MILAN, Sept 16 South Korea's E-Land Group
has denied a press report it was interested in buying into
Italian fashion house Versace, which is planning to sell a stake
to fund growth.
The privately owned retailing group was named by Italian
weekly Il Mondo on Friday among eight suitors "ready to invest"
150-200 million euros ($198.89-265.19 million) in family owned
Versace.
Donatella Versace told Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore the
firm was vetting offers from investors interested in buying a
minority stake. A source said earlier this month the fashion
house is looking to sell a stake of up to 20 percent, valuing
the group at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).
Versace declined to comment.
Several sources have said Qatar Holding and FSI, an Italian
investment fund owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,
could be interested in investing in the fashion house, which
also makes accessories and homewares in bold colours and
striking fabrics.
Versace is fully controlled by the late founder's family.
Donatella Versace holds 20 percent, her brother Santo 30
percent, and Donatella's daughter Allegra the remaining 50
percent.
Versace hired Goldman Sachs and Banca Imi as
advisers in May 2012.