Blackstone, CCMP and Investcorp in shortlist to buy Versace stake - sources

MILAN Dec 16 Blackstone, CCMP Capital and Investcorp are in a shortlist to buy a minority stake in Italian fashion house Versace, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The family-owned luxury goods group is selling a stake of around 20 percent ahead of a possible stock market listing in three to five years, with the aim of raising funds to open more shops internationally and develop its clothing and accessories ranges.

The two U.S. private equity firms and Bahrain-based Investcorp are the remaining contenders. An earlier list of potential bidders had also included Italy's state-backed fund and private equity companies Ardian, Clessidra, Permira, sources have said.
