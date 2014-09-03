United Internet to buy KKR's stake in Versatel for $769 mln

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 German internet service
provider United Internet said on Wednesday it had
agreed to acquire buyout group KKR's 74.9 percent stake
in cable group Versatel for about 586 million euros ($769
million) in cash.
United Internet, which already controls 25.1 percent of
Versatel, had said last month it was considering a complete
takeover of the company, which owns Germany's second-largest
fibre optic cable network with a length of about 37,000
kilometres.
The purchase price and repayment of Versatel's 361 million
euros of net debt will be financed by new loans, United Internet
said in a statement.
It said Versatel was expected to post flat 2014 revenues of
about 548 million euros and an increase in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to about 164
million from 155 million euros.
($1 = 0.76 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Matt Driskill)