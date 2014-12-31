版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 31日 星期三 23:37 BJT

U.S. requires divestitures in Verso Paper acquisition of NewPage

WASHINGTON Dec 31 Verso Paper Corp will have to divest paper mills in Maine and Wisconsin in order to complete its acquisition of NewPage Holdings, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The government said the deal would have risked higher prices for paper used for labels and magazines without the divestiture.

The department's antitrust division filed a lawsuit and a proposed settlement in federal court in Washington, which will have to be approved by a federal judge. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐