UPDATE 1-Verso Paper needs divestitures for NewPage deal

WASHINGTON Dec 31 Verso Paper Corp will
have to divest paper mills in Maine and Wisconsin in order to
complete its acquisition of NewPage Holdings, the U.S. Justice
Department said.
The specialty paper maker's shares rose as much as 16
percent after it reached a settlement with the DoJ that will
allow Verso to proceed with its $900 million deal announced last
January.
The government said the deal would have risked higher prices
for paper used for labels and magazines without the divestiture.
"We are pleased that we were able to address the concerns of
the Justice Department while preserving the benefits of the
transaction for our stockholders," Verso CEO David Paterson said
in a statement.
NewPage is expected to divest the two mills to a subsidiary
of Catalyst Paper Corp, Verso said.
The department's antitrust division filed a lawsuit and a
proposed settlement in federal court in Washington, which will
have to be approved by a federal judge.
Verso said it expects to complete the acquisition early next
month.
The company's shares were trading up 11.7 percent at $3.62
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Kanika Sikka
in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)