2012年 8月 21日

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Vertellus Specialties to Caa1

Aug 21 Vertellus Specialties Inc : * Moody's downgrades Vertellus to caa1, outlook changed to stable * Moody's downgrades Vertellus to caa1 from b2, outlook changed to stable

