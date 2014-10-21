UPDATE 1-FDA panel votes to expand use of Vertex cystic fibrosis drug

(Adds analyst forecast, share move)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 21 A U.S. Food and Drug Administration
advisory panel on Tuesday voted 13-2 to recommend expanding
approval of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's cystic
fibrosis drug Kalydeco to include a wider range of patients with
the rare lung disease, the company said.
The panel of experts said Kalydeco should be approved for
patients ages 6 and older with a specific mutation of the R117H
gene, of which there are about 500 people in the United States.
The FDA usually follows recommendations of its advisory
panels, but is not obligated to do so. The agency is expected to
make its decision on the expanded approval by the end of the
year, Vertex said.
The current approval of Kalydeco, known chemically as
ivacaftor, covers about 2,600 people in North America, Europe
and Australia with a different gene mutation. Vertex has
forecast 2014 Kalydeco sales of $470 million to $500 million.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said the expanded
approval could add about $160 million to annual Kalydeco sales
and 50 cents to 55 cents in earnings per share.
Kalydeco was the first drug approved that addresses the
underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just the
symptoms of the life threatening disease. It helps improve
breathing by clearing mucus from the airways.
Vertex is testing other drugs in combination with Kalydeco
in hopes of being able to treat a larger portion of the CF
population, which affects about 75,000 people in North America,
Europe and Australia.
Vertex shares rose 1.6 percent to $109.95 in extended
trading from their Nasdaq close at $108.16.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)