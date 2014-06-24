Vertex cystic fibrosis combo succeeds in key late stage trials

BRIEF-Theratechnologies partner Taimed submits biologics license application for Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
* For thirty-five weeks ended April 30 net sales of $82.24 billion, up six percent from $77.94 billion during similar period last year
May 3 Antero Midstream GP LP, a partial owner of Antero Resources Corp's pipeline business, said on Wednesday it raised $875 million in an initial public offering (IPO).