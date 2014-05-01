Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs shown to boost lung function, shrs rise

May 1 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on
Thursday said a combination of its cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco
with an experimental compound was shown to improve lung function
in a mid-stage trial, and its shares rose 10 percent after the
news.
The study found that treatment with both drugs for 28 days
resulted in a 4.6 percentage point improvement in mean lung
function for patients with two specific genetic mutations.
"It is good data and some believe it does have an
incremental positive read-through to the all-important Phase 3
data later this summer," said RBC Capital Markets analyst
Michael Yee.
The most common side effects seen during the trial included
cough, headache and upper respiratory tract infection.
Shares of Vertex, which closed at $68.95 in regular Nasdaq
trading, were up $7.04 at $75.99 after hours.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)