UPDATE 1-IMS revises Incivek drug data; Vertex shares jump

* Vertex shares rebound nearly 7 pct in morning trade

* IMS may have underreported Incivek prescriptions

* Incivek is Vertex's recently launched hepatitis C drug (Updates with details, updates shares, adds byline)

By Toni Clarke

Oct. 13 IMS Health, which provides prescription data and other services to the pharmaceutical industry, said it is revising estimates of the number of prescriptions written in late September for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's (VRTX.O) hepatitis C drug Incivek, sending its shares up nearly 7 percent.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Vertex's shares had fallen more than 20 percent since Sept. 21 amid concern that prescriptions for Incivek, its key drug, were growing more slowly than expected.

"A significant portion of Incivek mail data was not reported to IMS beginning with data week ending 9/23/11 through data week ending 9/30/11," IMS said in a statement to subscribers after the market closed on Wednesday. "This interruption should be resolved for the week ending 10/7/11."

A spokesman for Vertex declined immediate comment. However, Geoffrey Porges, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, said that in his conversations with the company, Vertex said revised data "seems likely to align the IMS data with their internal impressions of the market," namely, continued solid growth.

Vertex will report sales from the first full quarter of the drug in the United States when the biotechnology company reports its quarterly earnings later this month.

Incivek is one of two recently-launched hepatitis C drugs. It competes with Victrelis, made by Merck & Co (MRK.N). Both drugs promise a higher cure rate for the disease, which infects the liver and can lead eventually to cirrhosis and liver failure.

Investors are closely watching the competition between the two drugs to see which will gain greater market share, and are sensitive to any indication that one or the other could be flagging. The initial prescription data from IMS seemed to indicate Incivek prescriptions were flattening, but IMS now appears to have underreported the data.

"This is the nature of any drug launch, and no pharmaceutical or biotechnology company marketing analyst with any measure of experience would make judgments about the performance of a launch, and a product's long-term potential, based on one, two or even three weeks of market audit data," said Porges, who earlier questioned the validity of the initial IMS data. "We trust that the investment community will be discouraged from doing the same after this correction."

Vertex shares rose nearly 7 percent to $43 in mid-morning trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; editing by John Wallace)