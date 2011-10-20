UPDATE 1-Vertex CEO sees "historic launch" for Hep-C drug

* CEO says uptake of Incivek very strong
* CEO says will be very proud to show results
* Says does not know if latest IMS data is correct
* Shares rise as much as 6 percent
By Ros Krasny
BOSTON, Oct 20 The chief executive of Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O), Matthew Emmens, said on Thursday
that adoption of its recently launched hepatitis C drug,
Incivek, has been "very, very fast."
The first full quarter of U.S. sales of Incivek will emerge
when the biotechnology company reports its quarterly earnings
later this month.
"We'll be very proud at what we show you," said Emmens,
speaking at a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
The Incivek launch "will be a historic launch in terms of
acceptance."
Vertex shares rose as much as 6 percent following his
comments.
"I think reading between the lines of his comments there's
an indication that expectations for Incivek sales are below
where Vertex will actually report," said Brian Skorney, an
analyst at Brean Murray, Carret & Co.
Analysts are on average expecting Incivek sales in the
quarter of about $250 million, Skorney said. He himself expects
a number closer to $400 million.
Vertex shares have lurched recently after IMS Health, which
provides prescription data and other services to the
pharmaceutical industry, revised its estimates of the number of
prescriptions written in late September.
Initially, investors thought demand was flattening. It then
emerged IMS had failed to include certain data, which sent the
prescription number up again.
Emmens declined to comment on the error, or speculate on
whether IMS now has correct figures.
"I'm confident of our internal data and that's how we drive
the company," he said.
Incivek is one of two new breakthrough hepatitis C drugs to
be launched recently. The other is Victrelis, made by Merck &
Co (MRK.N). Both drugs promise a higher cure rate for the
disease, which infects the liver and can lead eventually to
cirrhosis and liver failure.
Vertex shares closed more than 5 percent higher at $42.28
in trading on Nasdaq. They briefly traded as high as $42.65.
(Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; editing by
Dave Zimmerman and Andre Grenon)