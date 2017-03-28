Vertex cystic fibrosis combination succeeds in late stage trials

March 28 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on
Tuesday said its Kalydeco cystic fibrosis treatment given with
an experimental drug demonstrated significant improvements in
lung function in a pair of late stage trials the company plans
to use to seek approval of the combination therapy.
Patient discontinuations of the Kalydeco/tezacaftor
combination due to adverse side effects, including
respiratory-related side effects, was low and similar to
placebo. That is important as bronchial constriction has led up
to 30 percent of those prescribed Vertex's Orkambi combination
treatment to stop taking it.
