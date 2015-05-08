FDA staff question efficacy of Vertex experimental CF drug in combination

May 8 FDA staff reviewers questioned whether
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's experimental cystic
fibrosis drug added any benefit over its already approved
therapy, Kalydeco, in patients with the most common genetic
mutation underlying the disease.
Vertex is seeking approval for the combination of the
compound lumacafotor and Kalydeco to treat CF patients 12 years
or older with the particular mutation.
In documents released on Friday, staff reviewers questioned
whether Kalydeco alone had a positive effect on patients with
the mutation, but were satisfied with the safety profile of the
combination, to be called Orkambi. (1.usa.gov/1ceMWB6)
The review comes before a panel of independent advisers to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration makes a recommendation on
approval, which the agency is not obliged to follow the
recommendations, but typically does.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)