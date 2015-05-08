UPDATE 2-FDA staff questions value of Vertex's cystic fibrosis combo

* FDA slated to make decision on treatment on July 5
May 8 Staff reviewers from the U.S. FDA
questioned whether Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's
experimental combination therapy for cystic fibrosis had an
added benefit over the company's already approved therapy,
Kalydeco, in patients with the most common genetic mutation
behind the deadly disease.
Vertex's combination of Kalydeco and an experimental
compound called lumacaftor was tested against a placebo in
patients aged 12 and above with a type of genetic mutation known
as F508del, carried by about half of all CF patients.
Kalydeco is not currently approved to treat this mutation.
If the combination, Orkambi, is approved, Vertex will be
eligible to treat about 8,500 patients in the United States, up
from the 2,000 Kalydeco currently addresses, said Zachry Barber,
the company's senior director of corporate communications.
The FDA is slated to make a decision on Orkambi by July 5.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewers noted Orkambi's
"relatively small" treatment effect, but said they were
satisfied with its safety profile, in briefing documents
released on Friday, (1.usa.gov/1ceMWB6)
The combination was tested against a placebo, rather than
against its individual components as is typically the case, the
reviewers said.
This raises the question of whether lumacaftor contributes
any added benefit over Kalydeco as a standalone drug, as well as
whether Kalydeco by itself has a positive effect on the patient
population, they said.
Analysts said they still expect the FDA to approve the drug.
CF is caused by a missing or defective gene that makes the
body produce a thick, sticky mucus resulting in inflammation and
recurrent bacterial infections. Most patients die in their
mid-twenties.
Patients must take a cocktail of vitamins, painkillers and
antibiotics to maintain daily functioning. The disease affects
about 30,000 people in the United States.
A panel of independent advisers to the FDA will make a
recommendation on Orkambi on Tuesday. The agency typically
follows the panel's recommendations.
Vertex's stock was up 1.2 percent in afternoon trading. The
shares rose as much as 5 percent to a session high of $131.42
earlier.
