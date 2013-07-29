Vertex loss narrows as demand for cystic fibrosis drug strong

July 29 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc,
which last week had an experimental oral hepatitis drug placed
on partial clinical hold by U.S. health regulators, posted a
narrower quarterly loss on stronger-than-expected demand for its
cystic fibrosis treatment.
The company raised its full-year forecast for sales of the
CF drug Kalydeco to $345 million to $360 million, up from its
prior view of $300 million to $340 million.
Vertex posted a net loss for the second quarter of $57.2
million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a loss of $65
million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.