版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 30日 星期二 04:16 BJT

Vertex loss narrows as demand for cystic fibrosis drug strong

July 29 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, which last week had an experimental oral hepatitis drug placed on partial clinical hold by U.S. health regulators, posted a narrower quarterly loss on stronger-than-expected demand for its cystic fibrosis treatment.

The company raised its full-year forecast for sales of the CF drug Kalydeco to $345 million to $360 million, up from its prior view of $300 million to $340 million.

Vertex posted a net loss for the second quarter of $57.2 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a loss of $65 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐