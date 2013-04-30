Vertex posts quarterly loss as hepatitis C drug sales fall

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
April 30 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth successive quarterly loss as sales of its hepatitis C drug, Incivek, continued to plunge, but the biotechnology company raised its forecast for sales of a cystic fibrosis drug that has become the focus for investors.
Vertex posted a net loss of $308 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with a profit of $91.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, such as a large charge related to an impairment of an intangible asset, Vertex said it earned 3 cents per share.
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)