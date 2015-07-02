Vertex Pharma's combination cystic fibrosis therapy wins FDA nod

July 2 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's
combination therapy for a rare lung disorder was approved by
U.S. health regulators, extending the company's reach to now
treat the most common form of genetic mutation responsible for
cystic fibrosis.
Orkambi, a combination of Vertex's approved drug Kalydeco
and a new compound called lumacaftor, is intended for patients
aged 12 and above, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1KwebV3)
With the approval, Orkambi will be available to about 8,500
patients in the United States, more than the 2,000 who take
Kalydeco, which targets a different genetic mutation that causes
cystic fibrosis.
Cystic fibrosis is caused by a defective gene that disrupts
the function of the lungs and digestive system, producing a
build-up of thick, sticky mucus leading to inflammation and
recurrent bacterial infections. Most patients die in their
mid-twenties.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)