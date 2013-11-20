版本:
BRIEF-Vertex sells Incivo product royalty rights for $152 mln

Nov 20 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Sells incivo  product royalty rights for $152 million * Says Vertex to receive $152 million cash payment from janssen in 2013 * Says will no longer receive royalties on incivo sales beginning in 2014 * Increases 2013 year-end guidance for cash, cash equivalents and marketable

securities to over $1.4 billion * Pharma - janssen will have sole authority to execute incivo marketing and

promotion activities in Europe and other Regions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
