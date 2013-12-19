版本:
BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares down 4.8 pct premarket

NEW YORK Dec 19 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares down 4.8 percent premarket after cystic fibrosis drug misses target

goal in late stage study
