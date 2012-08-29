UPDATE 2-Cataract risk for kids on Vertex's cystic fibrosis pill -FDA

WASHINGTON Aug 29 Children taking Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc's cystic fibrosis pill may be at
risk of getting cataracts, based on a study in juvenile rats,
according to a statement Wednesday on the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's website.
The FDA added information about the risk on Wednesday to the
label for Kalydeco, the first drug designed to treat the
underlying cause of cystic fibrosis, a life-shortening genetic
disease that impairs the lungs and digestive system and affects
about 30,000 people in the United States.
Shares of the company slipped 1.0 percent to $53.55 in
morning trading on Nasdaq.
Rats that were seven to 35 days old developed cataracts
after being given a dose of Kalydeco that was about a tenth of
the maximum recommended dose for people, the study showed.
Cataracts are a clouding of the lens in the eye that can impair
vision.
It was uncertain whether the finding in juvenile rats would
apply to children, since people and rats have different eye
development, the FDA said.
To ascertain the risks to children, the regulator has asked
Vertex to conduct a clinical study of the risk of cataracts in
kids who are already taking Kalydeco up to 11 years of age, when
eye development is generally complete. The children must be
followed for at least two years and get eye appointments every
six months.
The FDA approved Kalydeco in January for patients from six
years of age and older, who have a specific defective protein
which causes cystic fibrosis in about 4 percent of patients.
Vertex still plans to expand use of the drug to patients as
young as two, and is set to launch a study in that group later
this year.
Company spokeswoman Dawn Kalmar said the company had
received no complaints about cataracts from about 350 people who
took the drug during clinical trials, or from more than 600
people who have been treated with it since January.
Kalydeco is Vertex's second product approved in the United
States, after a hepatitis C treatment called Incivek.