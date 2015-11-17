Warburg Pincus to invest up to $300 mln in Vertice Pharma

NEW YORK Nov 17 Private equity firm Warburg
Pincus LLC said on Tuesday it had agreed to invest up to $300
million in Vertice Pharma, a British pharmaceuticals company
that will focus on buying drug makers and their products.
Vertice Pharma will be a partnership between Warburg Pincus
and two pharmaceutical executives, the private equity firm said
in a statement.
Among its first acquisitions, Vertice has struck a deal to
buy VistaPharm, a specialized manufacturer of pain medication,
Warburg Pincus said, without disclosing the details of the
transaction.
Based in New York, Warburg Pincus manages over $35 billion
worth of assets.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)