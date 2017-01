TORONTO, Sept 14 Investment banking and asset management firm Lazard Ltd said on Wednesday that it had acquired Verus Partners, a boutique Canadian investment bank, to expand its financial advisory business into Canada.

Based in Toronto, Verus provides M&A and capital markets advisory across all major sectors.

Verus Managing Partner Brian Hanson will be chairman and chief executive officer of Lazard's Canadian investment banking division.

Lazard has asset management offices in Toronto and Montreal. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)