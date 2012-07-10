CORRECTED-Dutch pension fund files claims against Goldman

(In penultimate paragraph of July 9 story, corrects to "Dutch
pension funds' portfolios", from "Vervoer's portfolios".)
* Pensioenfonds Vervoer seeks up to 240 mln euros damages
* Files two claims
* Alleges negligence leading to losses
By Anjuli Davies and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, July 9 Dutch pension fund Pensioenfonds
Vervoer has filed two claims totalling up to 240 million euros
($300 million) against a unit of Goldman Sachs Group,
alleging negligence leading to losses, lawyers for the fund told
Reuters.
The transport workers' pension fund alleged that Goldman
Sachs Asset Management International, in its capacity as
fiduciary manager, made inappropriate investments at the height
of the financial crisis, lawyers Brown Rudnick said.
The claims, filed at the High Court in London on Monday,
relate to the period 2006-2010.
One of the claims, of up to 81 million euros, relates to
investments in subprime debt made in 2007. The other claim, of
up to 159 million euros, alleges the asset manager took too long
to implement a mandate to invest in global high yield bonds
during 2009, which resulted in substantial losses, Brown Rudnick
said.
A spokeswoman for the Goldman Sachs unit said: "We acted
prudently and complied with our mandate, fulfilling our
obligations to our client. We believe the claim is without merit
based on the facts of the situation, and we will certainly
contest it."
Vervoer, which according to its website manages nearly 11
billion euros in assets for employers and employees in the
transport sector, replaced Goldman Sachs as asset manager in
2010 following poor performance, albeit at a particularly
turbulent time in markets globally.
At the time it said the change followed a "comprehensive
evaluation" of its four-year relationship with Goldman Sachs.
The 2008 financial crisis wiped 112 billion euros off Dutch
pension funds' portfolios, putting many funds below the 100
percent solvency level and the minimum funding requirement of
105 percent set by the central bank to ensure that funds are in
good health and capable of meeting liabilities.
That led to calls for an overhaul of the 800 billion euro
industry and to talks between employers and unions -- who are
both involved in the management of pension funds in the
Netherlands -- about who should bear investment risks and to
what extent pensions should be guaranteed.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)