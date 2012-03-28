版本:
New Issue-Vessel Management Services sells $229.55 mln notes

March 28 Vessel Management Services Inc
 on Wednesday sold $229.55 million debt in two parts,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: VESSEL MGT SVCS	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $114.356 MLN  COUPON 3.477 PCT    MATURITY    01/16/2037   	
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY   07/16/2012  	
MOODY'S NR        YIELD 3.477 PCT     SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012   	
S&P NR            SPREAD +95 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH NR           OVER MID-SWAPS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $115.194 MLN  COUPON 3.609 PCT    MATURITY    01/30/2038   	
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY   07/16/2012  	
MOODY'S NR        YIELD 3.609 PCT     SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012   	
S&P NR            SPREAD +100 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH NR           OVER MID-SWAPS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

