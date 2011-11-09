Vestas CEO says no plans to raise capital

COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas has no plans whatsoever to raise
capital, its chief executive said on Wednesday after the company
confirmed third-quarter losses and a weakened 2011 outlook in
line with an Oct. 30 profit warning.
Asked if capital-raising could be ruled out, Chief Executive
Ditlev Engel told Reuters: "We have no such plans at all."
He also said in a brief telephone interview that the
company's Oct. 30 downgrade of 2011 guidance had nothing to do
with pressure on wind turbine prices.
The company has said it lowered the 2011 guidance because
troubles at a German generator plant would mean delays in
deliveries of some projects mainly in Europe.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)