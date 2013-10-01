版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 13:32 BJT

Vestas gets 50 MW turbine order from Uruguay

COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has received a 50 megawatt turbine order from Uruguay's Fingano S.A.

The order is for 17 of its V112-3.0 MW turbines and delivery will start in the second quarter of next year, Vestas said in a statement.

Once installed, the wind power plant will have an estimated annual production of more than 242,000 MWh, generating green electricity for 220,000 people in the country, Vestas said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐