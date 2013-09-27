UPDATE 1-Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy form joint venture

* Companies aim to gain strong position in offshore wind
market
* Vestas will transfer offshore business and 300 employees
to venture
* Mitsubishi Heavy will inject 100 million euros ($135 mln
COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Danish wind turbine producer
Vestas Wind Systems and Japanese conglomerate
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have agreed to form a
joint venture aimed at gaining a strong position in the market
for offshore wind turbines.
Vestas, the world's largest wind turbine maker, has lagged
behind competitors such as Germany's Siemens in the
offshore market in recent years and announced in August last
year that it was in talks with Mitsubishi about the offshore
segment.
The Danish company will transfer the development of its
large V164 8 MW offshore wind turbine, the order book for its
V112 offshore turbine, existing offshore service contracts and
about 300 employees to the joint venture, Vestas said in a stock
exchange announcement on Friday.
MHI will inject 100 million euros ($134.8 million) in cash
and a further 200 million euros based on certain milestone
achievements reflecting the "natural early product life cycle of
the V164 turbine", the announcement said.
"Leveraging on the respective strengths of each
organisation, the joint venture will be well-positioned to win
an expanding share of the offshore wind turbine market and
become a global leader in this attractive and high-growth
market," Vestas said.
The main markets for offshore wind turbines are the North
Sea coastal countries, particularly Britain and Germany.
"The most important factor for Vestas and its position in
the market is the signal that they now have a 'big brother',"
Alm. Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen said.
He believes that Vestas shares will rise to about 150 crowns
when the Danish stock exchange opens at 0700 GMT. The shares
closed at 133.10 crowns on Thursday.
The Vestas share price has risen 287 percent this year as
investors have gained confidence in its turnaround progress.
Vestas replaced embattled chief executive Ditlev Engel with
Anders Runevad from Swedish Ericsson in August.
Equity ownership ratios in the new joint venture will be 50
per cent each for MHI and Vestas, with an option for MHI to
increase its stake to 51 per cent in April 2016.
The venture will not have any impact on the Vestas annual
accounts for 2013 and is expected to have only a marginal impact
on its 2014 earnings, the statement said.
Goldman Sachs International, Nordea Investment
Banking and SEB Corporate Finance acted as joint
financial advisers to Vestas.