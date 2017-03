COPENHAGEN Oct 12 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas on Friday said uncertainty surrounding a U.S. Production Tax Credit (PTC) had led to a fall in turbine orders for next year in the country.

The group said it had cut its workforce in the United States and Canada by 20 percent so far in 2012, most recently in Colorado this week, as it awaits a decision on whether the United States will continue its PCT scheme which benefits wind turbine makers.